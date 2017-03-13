Fire Closes Outlaws

Fire Closes Outlaws

Friday Mar 17

No one yet knows what started the fire that closed the restaurant Outlaws, a popular bar and grill located at 3729 South Crater Rd. in Petersburg early Sunday morning around 3:05 a.m. The was about to close, so fortunately no major evacuation was required when the fire began. However, had it not been for Daylight Saving Time, which had just kicked-in, the restaurant would have still been opened and potentially packed with patrons.

