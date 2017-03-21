Education briefs for Monday, March 20

Education briefs for Monday, March 20

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Powhatan Today

Kindergarten registration is set for April 20 across the Richmond metro region, including school divisions for the cities of Colonial Heights, Hopewell, Petersburg and Richmond and Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, King William, New Kent, Powhatan and Prince George counties. Children who will be 5 years old by Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Slum Lord Bain Daniels 13 hr Krazygirl 1
Hopewell Sheriff's Office Unprofessionalism (May '10) Feb 22 let it die 38
Stolen Wheel Caps? Feb '17 Aries 1
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Jan '17 Kashus Klay 113
Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Mansion Hiller 8
News Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur... Oct '16 sam 1
News What's behind the constant running water at bus... Oct '16 Steve69 1
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Petersburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,288 • Total comments across all topics: 279,734,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC