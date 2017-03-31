'Do I go straight to jail for murder?...

'Do I go straight to jail for murder?' man asked after pastor's death

Friday Mar 31

An 81-year-old pastor stood just feet from the man accused of abducting him and murdering his wife, fellow pastor Minnie Woodard. Kristopher Jones appeared in Petersburg General District Court Friday for a preliminary hearing on charges related to a January 18 crime spree that spanned several Virginia cities and counties.

