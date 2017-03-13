Born March 15: Joseph Jenkins Roberts

Born March 15: Joseph Jenkins Roberts

The first president of the West African nation of Liberia, Joseph Jenkins Roberts, was born March 15, 1809, in Norfolk, Va. His mother, Amelia, was a freed slave, and it is believed that Joseph's father was the white slave owner who released her from bondage.

