Born March 15: Joseph Jenkins Roberts
The first president of the West African nation of Liberia, Joseph Jenkins Roberts, was born March 15, 1809, in Norfolk, Va. His mother, Amelia, was a freed slave, and it is believed that Joseph's father was the white slave owner who released her from bondage.
