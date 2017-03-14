65-year-old arrested, charged with ba...

65-year-old arrested, charged with bank robbery

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Petersburg Police have arrested and charged a 65-year-old man who they say robbed an area bank Monday morning. Police said that Joseph L. France entered the BB&T Bank in the 3400 block of South Crater Road in Petersburg and presented a note demanding money.

