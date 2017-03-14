65-year-old arrested, charged with bank robbery
Petersburg Police have arrested and charged a 65-year-old man who they say robbed an area bank Monday morning. Police said that Joseph L. France entered the BB&T Bank in the 3400 block of South Crater Road in Petersburg and presented a note demanding money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hopewell Sheriff's Office Unprofessionalism (May '10)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|38
|Stolen Wheel Caps?
|Feb 19
|Aries
|1
|Night classes
|Feb 15
|Bewildered bob
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|Kashus Klay
|113
|Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Mansion Hiller
|8
|Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur...
|Oct '16
|sam
|1
|What's behind the constant running water at bus...
|Oct '16
|Steve69
|1
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC