US Marshals seek tattoo-covered, just...

US Marshals seek tattoo-covered, just-released sex offender

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

This image provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows convicted sex-offender Matthew Stager who is wanted by law enforcement. Stager was released from the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg Feb. 2, 2017, and was required to self-report to a transitional center in Texas the same day, but never showed up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who got shot on Richmond St Feb 9 BobDolesPole 1
Personal Property Tax Feb 3 let it die 2
News Boppers Mystery Deepens Jan 24 let it die 4
15th St Cafe closed Jan 20 Outoftowner 1
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Jan '17 Kashus Klay 113
New and "Improved" City Council Jan '17 Bystander 2
What happened to the Friday night update Dec '16 let it die 13
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Earthquake
  5. Afghanistan
 

Petersburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,839 • Total comments across all topics: 278,777,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC