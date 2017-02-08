U.S. Marshals looking for tattoo-covered sex offender
U.S. Marshals are looking for recently released sex offender on the run and are asking the public for help. North Carolina NBC affiliate WITN reports the U.S. Marshalls are looking for Matthew Stager, a 44-year-old who was recently released from Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg, Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who got shot on Richmond St
|6 hr
|BobDolesPole
|1
|Personal Property Tax
|Feb 3
|let it die
|2
|Boppers Mystery Deepens
|Jan 24
|let it die
|4
|15th St Cafe closed
|Jan 20
|Outoftowner
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
|New and "Improved" City Council
|Jan '17
|Bystander
|2
|What happened to the Friday night update
|Dec '16
|let it die
|13
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC