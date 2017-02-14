U.S. Marshals locate, arrest convicted sex offender
U.S. Marshals have located and arrested a convicted sex offender who failed to report to the Austin Transitional Center after being released from federal prison on Feb. 2. Matthew Ezekiel Stager, 45, was released from a Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg, Va. and ordered to report to the center in Del Valle.
