Q and A: Legal discrimination then and now

Professor Sherri L. Burr sits in her office on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Burr will be speaking at a Lawyers Without Rights event, which will take place this upcoming Tuesday, Feb. 7. The UNM Law School will host an exhibition, "Lawyers Without Rights: Jewish Lawyers in Germany under the Third Reich," beginning this Tuesday through mid-March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.