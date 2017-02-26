Police: 2 people injured in Petersburg shooting
Petersburg police report that two people were injured in a shooting Sunday night in the 1100 block of Rome Street. Police said that they got the call about the incident around 5 p.m. and when they arrived they found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
