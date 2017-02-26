Police: 2 people injured in Petersbur...

Police: 2 people injured in Petersburg shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Petersburg police report that two people were injured in a shooting Sunday night in the 1100 block of Rome Street. Police said that they got the call about the incident around 5 p.m. and when they arrived they found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hopewell Sheriff's Office Unprofessionalism (May '10) Feb 22 let it die 38
Stolen Wheel Caps? Feb 19 Aries 1
Night classes Feb 15 Bewildered bob 1
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Jan '17 Kashus Klay 113
Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Mansion Hiller 8
Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candidate po... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur... Oct '16 sam 1
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Petersburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,757 • Total comments across all topics: 279,296,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC