Petersburg needs millions to fix a neglecteda water system
Interim City Manager Tom Tyrrell says the lack of a maintenance program over several decades has led to serious problems and created expensive repairs. "This is an example of things that should have been easy to maintain and or repair over time, that we just didn't," Tyrell said.
