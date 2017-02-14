Petersburg fire truck garaged weeks o...

Petersburg fire truck garaged weeks over $100 repair

Tuesday Feb 14

Viewers in Petersburg reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers about a fire engine that has been out of service for nearly two weeks. The issue keeping the truck garaged would cost less than one hundred dollars to fix.

Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Petersburg, VA

