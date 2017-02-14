Petersburg fire truck garaged weeks over $100 repair
Viewers in Petersburg reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers about a fire engine that has been out of service for nearly two weeks. The issue keeping the truck garaged would cost less than one hundred dollars to fix.
