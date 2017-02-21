Former Petersburg city attorney to be arraigned on charges of filing false police report
Former Petersburg City Attorney Brian Telfair is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning on charges of filing a false police report after he allegedly lied about threats made towards city council last year. The charge was filed following a Virginia State Police investigation and stems from an incident last February where a city council meeting was canceled after Telfair claimed a racially-charged threat was made against five specific members of the city's staff.
