Former Petersburg city attorney to be...

Former Petersburg city attorney to be arraigned on charges of filing false police report

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Former Petersburg City Attorney Brian Telfair is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning on charges of filing a false police report after he allegedly lied about threats made towards city council last year. The charge was filed following a Virginia State Police investigation and stems from an incident last February where a city council meeting was canceled after Telfair claimed a racially-charged threat was made against five specific members of the city's staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hopewell Sheriff's Office Unprofessionalism (May '10) Feb 22 let it die 38
Stolen Wheel Caps? Feb 19 Aries 1
Night classes Feb 15 Bewildered bob 1
who got shot on Richmond St Feb 9 BobDolesPole 1
Personal Property Tax Feb 3 let it die 2
News Boppers Mystery Deepens Jan '17 let it die 4
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Jan '17 Kashus Klay 113
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Petersburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,998 • Total comments across all topics: 279,162,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC