Former Petersburg city attorney charg...

Former Petersburg city attorney charged with filing false police report

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Former Petersburg City Attorney Brian Telfair has been charged with filing a false police report after he allegedly lied about threats made towards city council last year. The charge was filed following a Virginia State Police investigation and stems from an incident last February where a city council meeting was canceled after Telfiar claimed a racially-charged threat was made against five specific members of the city's staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stolen Wheel Caps? Sun Aries 1
Night classes Feb 15 Bewildered bob 1
who got shot on Richmond St Feb 9 BobDolesPole 1
Personal Property Tax Feb 3 let it die 2
News Boppers Mystery Deepens Jan 24 let it die 4
15th St Cafe closed Jan '17 Outoftowner 1
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Jan '17 Kashus Klay 113
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Petersburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,707 • Total comments across all topics: 279,024,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC