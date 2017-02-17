Former Petersburg city attorney charged with filing false police report
Former Petersburg City Attorney Brian Telfair has been charged with filing a false police report after he allegedly lied about threats made towards city council last year. The charge was filed following a Virginia State Police investigation and stems from an incident last February where a city council meeting was canceled after Telfiar claimed a racially-charged threat was made against five specific members of the city's staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stolen Wheel Caps?
|Sun
|Aries
|1
|Night classes
|Feb 15
|Bewildered bob
|1
|who got shot on Richmond St
|Feb 9
|BobDolesPole
|1
|Personal Property Tax
|Feb 3
|let it die
|2
|Boppers Mystery Deepens
|Jan 24
|let it die
|4
|15th St Cafe closed
|Jan '17
|Outoftowner
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|Kashus Klay
|113
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC