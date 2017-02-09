Convicted sex offender covered in tattoos on the run, last seen in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, VA - A convicted sex offender is on the run after he was supposed to self-report to a transitional center and did not show up, according to WAVY . U.S. Marshals say 44-year-old Matthew Ezekiel Stager was released from the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg on Thursday.
