Calls for shots fired on the rise in ...

Calls for shots fired on the rise in Petersburg

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: WTVR Richmond

Multiple Petersburg residents contacted CBS 6 Problem Solvers saying they are fearful after hearing more and more gunshots outside their homes recently. Petersburg homeowner Doug Murtland said he hears gunshots at least once or twice a week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hopewell Police 13 hr Happy in Hopewell 3
Susan Enneking 14 hr I h8 stuckup hypo... 1
Preacher Little is yet another Scoundrel To rap... (May '16) 14 hr Hang Em High 2
Hopewell Sheriff's Office Unprofessionalism (May '10) Feb 22 let it die 38
Stolen Wheel Caps? Feb 19 Aries 1
Night classes Feb 15 Bewildered bob 1
who got shot on Richmond St Feb 9 BobDolesPole 1
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Petersburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,438 • Total comments across all topics: 279,220,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC