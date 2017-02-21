Book Review: The Petersburg Campaign, Volume II
Novices and even many buffs think of the struggle for Petersburg as one long siege: nine months of mind-numbing trench warfare interrupted by a massive explosion and bloodbath. The second part of this two-volume study now gives readers the most comprehensive account of the entire campaign, making it abundantly evident that Petersburg was never truly besieged because seven of the nine battles along the western front from June 1864 to April 1865 resulted from Union efforts to cut off the flow of supplies to those cities and its defending army.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HistoryNet.
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hopewell Sheriff's Office Unprofessionalism (May '10)
|7 hr
|let it die
|36
|Stolen Wheel Caps?
|Feb 19
|Aries
|1
|Night classes
|Feb 15
|Bewildered bob
|1
|who got shot on Richmond St
|Feb 9
|BobDolesPole
|1
|Personal Property Tax
|Feb 3
|let it die
|2
|Boppers Mystery Deepens
|Jan 24
|let it die
|4
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|Kashus Klay
|113
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC