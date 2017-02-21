Book Review: The Petersburg Campaign,...

Book Review: The Petersburg Campaign, Volume II

Novices and even many buffs think of the struggle for Petersburg as one long siege: nine months of mind-numbing trench warfare interrupted by a massive explosion and bloodbath. The second part of this two-volume study now gives readers the most comprehensive account of the entire campaign, making it abundantly evident that Petersburg was never truly besieged because seven of the nine battles along the western front from June 1864 to April 1865 resulted from Union efforts to cut off the flow of supplies to those cities and its defending army.

