Apartment complex residents on edge o...

Apartment complex residents on edge over broken lights

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: WTVR Richmond

For far too long, the light of a bright moon was the only light neighbors in a Petersburg apartment complex could count on because of a broken street light and burned out lights on some buildings. "They've been here a month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Night classes 17 hr Bewildered bob 1
who got shot on Richmond St Feb 9 BobDolesPole 1
Personal Property Tax Feb 3 let it die 2
News Boppers Mystery Deepens Jan 24 let it die 4
15th St Cafe closed Jan 20 Outoftowner 1
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Jan '17 Kashus Klay 113
New and "Improved" City Council Jan '17 Bystander 2
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Petersburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,377 • Total comments across all topics: 278,923,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC