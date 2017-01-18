Woman missing, police seek 'person of interest' in Petersburg bank incident

Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman believed to be in danger and have named a "person of interest" in an attempted robbery and possible abduction in Petersburg Wednesday morning. "A bizarre crime that is literally still unfoldinga involving multiple police pursuits, a possible abduction and a possible robbery attempt of a person at a bank," WTVR CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil said in a live report on Facebook.

