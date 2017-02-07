Veteran Richmond-area banker Gary Armstrong joins Bank of Lancaster as EVP
Local banking veteran Gary L. Armstrong has joined Bank of Lancaster as its executive vice president and Richmond market executive. Armstrong's hiring comes as Bank of Lancaster's parent company, Kilmarnock-based Bay Banks of Virginia Inc., prepares to merge in April with Petersburg-based Virginia BanCorp Inc., the holding company for Virginia Commonwealth Bank.
