Thad Viers Is Out Of Jail

Former S.C. Rep. Thad Viers has been released from a minimum security federal prison in Petersburg, Virginia after serving less than half of his thirty-seven-month prison sentence - which began last October . The 38-year-old lawmaker could have seen even less time had he provided information to federal authorities on the " Coastal Kickback ," a brazen pay-to-play scam in which hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions were funneled through a shadowy network of corporations to select politicians .

