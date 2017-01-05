Thad Viers Is Out Of Jail
Former S.C. Rep. Thad Viers has been released from a minimum security federal prison in Petersburg, Virginia after serving less than half of his thirty-seven-month prison sentence - which began last October . The 38-year-old lawmaker could have seen even less time had he provided information to federal authorities on the " Coastal Kickback ," a brazen pay-to-play scam in which hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions were funneled through a shadowy network of corporations to select politicians .
