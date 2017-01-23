Telly With Melly: Mercy Street, Micha...

Telly With Melly: Mercy Street, Michael: Every Day, Hunted

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Canada.com

Mercy Street returns with its second season tonight, and the anticipation for PBS's Civil War-era drama is building. Set in the Mansion House Hospital in Alexandria, Va., it follows doctors and nurses from opposing sides and has been bringing in more-than-decent ratings for the U.S. public broadcaster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boppers Mystery Deepens 40 min Edmund Ruffin 3
15th St Cafe closed Jan 20 Outoftowner 1
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Jan 10 Kashus Klay 113
New and "Improved" City Council Jan 5 Bystander 2
News Superintendent Hackney Discusses Idea of Year-l... Jan 3 Dog lovet 1
What happened to the Friday night update Dec '16 let it die 13
Wayne Walton Dec '16 Tony Powroznick 1
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Petersburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,820 • Total comments across all topics: 278,204,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC