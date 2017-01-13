Suspect wanted in Petersburg for shooting car with woman, 3 kids inside
Petersburg Police have identified the suspect who they believe fired shots at a vehicle carrying a woman and three children last month. Rodney Eugene Harris, 27, is wanted on charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and four counts of attempted murder.
