Suspect wanted in Petersburg for shooting car with woman, 3 kids inside

Friday Jan 13

Petersburg Police have identified the suspect who they believe fired shots at a vehicle carrying a woman and three children last month. Rodney Eugene Harris, 27, is wanted on charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and four counts of attempted murder.

