Suspect in fatal Petersburg crime rampage had history of psychiatric problems as a teen
A man implicated in a Wednesday crime rampage involving the abduction of a Petersburg pastor, the disappearance and possible killing of his wife and the suspicious death of another woman had a "long history of psychiatric problems" while a teen and was prescribed psychotropic medication, according to court papers filed in his 2004 prosecution for ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|15th St Cafe closed
|Fri
|Outoftowner
|1
|Boppers Mystery Deepens
|Jan 16
|Wow Really
|2
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
|New and "Improved" City Council
|Jan 5
|Bystander
|2
|Superintendent Hackney Discusses Idea of Year-l...
|Jan 3
|Dog lovet
|1
|What happened to the Friday night update
|Dec 22
|let it die
|13
|Wayne Walton
|Dec '16
|Tony Powroznick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC