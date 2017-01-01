Suspect arrested in New Yeara s Eve stabbing murder in Petersburg
One man is dead after he received multiple stab wounds during an altercation in Petersburg while another has been arrested and charged with his murder. Petersburg police were called to the scene in the 100 block of Griggs Avenue in Petersburg around 10:45 p.m. to find Franklin Lamar Smith suffering from multiple stab wounds to the lower abdomen.
