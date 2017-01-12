Southeastern Virginia, Eastern Shore ...

Southeastern Virginia, Eastern Shore of Md. Break Chilly Records

Monday Jan 9 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

After a snowy weekend, southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore broke some chilly records overnight. The National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia , says temperatures in many inland locations dropped to zero or below on Monday morning, but the lowest reading in the area was -8 degrees in Petersburg, Virginia.

Petersburg, VA

