Police in Virginia looking for man accused of torturing and killing puppies
Police in Petersburg, Virginia are turning to the public for help catching a man accused of mutilating, torturing and killing young puppies. The scene police responded to last summer was gruesome.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Size Matters
|Jan 27
|Denny
|1
|Boppers Mystery Deepens
|Jan 24
|let it die
|4
|15th St Cafe closed
|Jan 20
|Outoftowner
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
|New and "Improved" City Council
|Jan 5
|Bystander
|2
|Superintendent Hackney Discusses Idea of Year-l...
|Jan 3
|Dog lovet
|1
|What happened to the Friday night update
|Dec '16
|let it die
|13
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC