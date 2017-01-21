Petersburg murder, abduction suspect worked for victims, family says
Alfred Woodard said Kristopher Jones worked for his contracting business for several years, but wouldn't elaborate on that horrific day. Alfred's wife, Minnie, was found dead in the woods behind a vacant property in Chesterfield, along River Road, Thursday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boppers Mystery Deepens
|40 min
|Edmund Ruffin
|3
|15th St Cafe closed
|Jan 20
|Outoftowner
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
|New and "Improved" City Council
|Jan 5
|Bystander
|2
|Superintendent Hackney Discusses Idea of Year-l...
|Jan 3
|Dog lovet
|1
|What happened to the Friday night update
|Dec '16
|let it die
|13
|Wayne Walton
|Dec '16
|Tony Powroznick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC