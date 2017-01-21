Petersburg murder, abduction suspect ...

Petersburg murder, abduction suspect worked for victims, family says

Alfred Woodard said Kristopher Jones worked for his contracting business for several years, but wouldn't elaborate on that horrific day. Alfred's wife, Minnie, was found dead in the woods behind a vacant property in Chesterfield, along River Road, Thursday afternoon.

