Petersburg cemetery fund missing $100,000
Money appears to be missing from an account used to maintain the grounds of Blandford Cemetery, contractors for the city of Petersburg announced late Tuesday. Inconsistencies in an account that is nearly $400,000 down from a $1.8 million high in June 2015 drew the attention of finance workers brought in to help balance the city's books.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|15th St Cafe closed
|Fri
|Outoftowner
|1
|Boppers Mystery Deepens
|Jan 16
|Wow Really
|2
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
|New and "Improved" City Council
|Jan 5
|Bystander
|2
|Superintendent Hackney Discusses Idea of Year-l...
|Jan 3
|Dog lovet
|1
|What happened to the Friday night update
|Dec 22
|let it die
|13
|Wayne Walton
|Dec '16
|Tony Powroznick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC