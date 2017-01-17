Petersburg cemetery fund missing $100...

Petersburg cemetery fund missing $100,000

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Powhatan Today

Money appears to be missing from an account used to maintain the grounds of Blandford Cemetery, contractors for the city of Petersburg announced late Tuesday. Inconsistencies in an account that is nearly $400,000 down from a $1.8 million high in June 2015 drew the attention of finance workers brought in to help balance the city's books.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
15th St Cafe closed Fri Outoftowner 1
News Boppers Mystery Deepens Jan 16 Wow Really 2
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Jan 10 Kashus Klay 113
New and "Improved" City Council Jan 5 Bystander 2
News Superintendent Hackney Discusses Idea of Year-l... Jan 3 Dog lovet 1
What happened to the Friday night update Dec 22 let it die 13
Wayne Walton Dec '16 Tony Powroznick 1
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Petersburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,411 • Total comments across all topics: 278,139,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC