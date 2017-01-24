Minnie Woodard found slain on vacant ...

Minnie Woodard found slain on vacant Chesterfield property

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: WTVR Richmond

Petersburg Police positively identified 76-year-old Minnie Woodard as the woman found on a vacant property along River Road in southern Chesterfield. The Medical Examiner confirmed what family had known for days, that the beloved wife and Elder of the church dead - likely murdered in a violent crime spree that began the day before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adult bookstore (Feb '12) Fri Denny 30
Size Matters Fri Denny 1
News Boppers Mystery Deepens Jan 24 let it die 4
15th St Cafe closed Jan 20 Outoftowner 1
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Jan 10 Kashus Klay 113
New and "Improved" City Council Jan 5 Bystander 2
News Superintendent Hackney Discusses Idea of Year-l... Jan 3 Dog lovet 1
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Petersburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,917 • Total comments across all topics: 278,333,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC