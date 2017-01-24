Minnie Woodard found slain on vacant Chesterfield property
Petersburg Police positively identified 76-year-old Minnie Woodard as the woman found on a vacant property along River Road in southern Chesterfield. The Medical Examiner confirmed what family had known for days, that the beloved wife and Elder of the church dead - likely murdered in a violent crime spree that began the day before.
