'Mercy Street'-inspired experiences bring out a different side of Alexandria
Alexandria's Contrabands and Freedmen Cemetery Memorial is surrounded by ironwork that suggests a picket fence. The gateway arch opens onto Mario Chiodo's sculpture, "The Path of Thorns and Roses."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boppers Mystery Deepens
|Tue
|let it die
|4
|15th St Cafe closed
|Jan 20
|Outoftowner
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
|New and "Improved" City Council
|Jan 5
|Bystander
|2
|Superintendent Hackney Discusses Idea of Year-l...
|Jan 3
|Dog lovet
|1
|What happened to the Friday night update
|Dec '16
|let it die
|13
|Wayne Walton
|Dec '16
|Tony Powroznick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC