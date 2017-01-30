Man wounded outside Petersburg church Sunday morning
Police are investigating a shooting outside of a church in Petersburg that sent a man to the hospital Sunday morning . Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Bolling Street outside the Higher Way Full Gospel Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Size Matters
|Jan 27
|Denny
|1
|Boppers Mystery Deepens
|Jan 24
|let it die
|4
|15th St Cafe closed
|Jan 20
|Outoftowner
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
|New and "Improved" City Council
|Jan 5
|Bystander
|2
|Superintendent Hackney Discusses Idea of Year-l...
|Jan 3
|Dog lovet
|1
|What happened to the Friday night update
|Dec '16
|let it die
|13
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC