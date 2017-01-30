Man wounded outside Petersburg church...

Man wounded outside Petersburg church Sunday morning

Yesterday

Police are investigating a shooting outside of a church in Petersburg that sent a man to the hospital Sunday morning . Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Bolling Street outside the Higher Way Full Gospel Church.

Petersburg, VA

