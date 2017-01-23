Hopewell police search for woman missing since Dec. 12
The Hopewell Police Department is searching for a 64-year-old woman last seen at a bus stop near the hhgregg on Southpark Boulevard on Dec. 12. Police say Brenda McQueen is known to frequent Hopewell, Petersburg and Colonial Heights and uses public transportation or walks to get to her destinations.
