Commercial real estate highlights
Thalhimer's Capital Markets Group reports the sale of Webster Court Apartments at 400 Mars St. in Petersburg for $1,650,000 to Princeton Management Cos. Catharine Spangler handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Tue
|Kashus Klay
|113
|New and "Improved" City Council
|Jan 5
|Bystander
|2
|Superintendent Hackney Discusses Idea of Year-l...
|Jan 3
|Dog lovet
|1
|What happened to the Friday night update
|Dec 22
|let it die
|13
|Wayne Walton
|Dec 17
|Tony Powroznick
|1
|Free Speech
|Dec 16
|let it die
|5
|Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Mansion Hiller
|8
