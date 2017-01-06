City of Petersburg not letting tight budget interfere with storm preps
With close to a foot of snow in the forecast for the City of Petersburg and surrounding areas, winter weather planning officials said Friday they have already started working around the clock. Despite battling a budget crisis of more than $18 million, city officials say they are well-prepared to deal the upcoming snow storm.
