City of Petersburg not letting tight budget interfere with storm preps

With close to a foot of snow in the forecast for the City of Petersburg and surrounding areas, winter weather planning officials said Friday they have already started working around the clock. Despite battling a budget crisis of more than $18 million, city officials say they are well-prepared to deal the upcoming snow storm.

