Charges filed against Petersburg abdu...

Charges filed against Petersburg abduction suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: NBC12

The man accused of abducting an elderly couple in a case that lead to police finding two dead bodies now faces several charges. According to documents from Petersburg General District Court, Kristopher Thomas Jones faces charges of: abduction by force/intimidation; attempted robbery; stealing property:$5+ pick pocket; and carjacking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adult bookstore (Feb '12) Jan 27 Denny 30
Size Matters Jan 27 Denny 1
News Boppers Mystery Deepens Jan 24 let it die 4
15th St Cafe closed Jan 20 Outoftowner 1
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Jan 10 Kashus Klay 113
New and "Improved" City Council Jan 5 Bystander 2
News Superintendent Hackney Discusses Idea of Year-l... Jan 3 Dog lovet 1
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
 

Petersburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,232 • Total comments across all topics: 278,384,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC