2 men charged with shooting into car

2 men charged with shooting into car with children inside in Petersburg

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: WTVR Richmond

Two men face over a dozen felonies after being arrested in connection to a shooting into an occupied vehicle with children inside on December 6, 2016. Damon L. White, 30, of Petersburg, and Rashuan D. Bradley, 27, of Chesterfield County, was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force.

Petersburg, VA

