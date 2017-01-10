2 men charged with shooting into car with children inside in Petersburg
Two men face over a dozen felonies after being arrested in connection to a shooting into an occupied vehicle with children inside on December 6, 2016. Damon L. White, 30, of Petersburg, and Rashuan D. Bradley, 27, of Chesterfield County, was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force.
