2 men arrested and charged with shooting into occupied vehicle

The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force arrested Damon L. White and Rashuan Bradley in connection with the incident which happened Dec. 6. White, a Petersburg resident, was charged with 17 felonies and one misdemeanor, including four first-degree murder charges, eight charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle, four charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless handling of a firearm. Bradley, who is from Chesterfield County, was charged with 12 felonies.

