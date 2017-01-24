1 person dead after flames rip through Petersburg house
Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Byrne Street around 6:30 a.m. to find two abandoned houses on fire. The house where the fire was believed to have started was fully engulfed.
Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
