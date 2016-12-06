Tractor-trailer accident closes S. Cr...

Tractor-trailer accident closes S. Crater Road in Petersburg

Tuesday Dec 6

According to Petersburg Police, first responders arrived at the accident scene at 5 a.m. The driver of a tractor-trailer was turning out of the parking lot of Jade Garden, hopped the curb and hit a power pole, causing wires to wrap around the trailer. The driver is okay.

