Share the holiday spirit in Petersbur...

Share the holiday spirit in Petersburg on Christmas Eve

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Families in need will be treated to Christmas Dinner and all the trimmings at the 7th annual event to Share the Christmas Spirit sponsored by Kim Winston, Shiloh Baptist Church Usher Ministry, and Friends on Christmas Eve. The event will be held at the Tabernacle Church Community Life Center from noon until midnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to the Friday night update Dec 22 let it die 13
Wayne Walton Dec 17 Tony Powroznick 1
Free Speech Dec 16 let it die 5
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Dec 6 just me 109
Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10) Nov 29 Mansion Hiller 8
Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candidate po... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur... Oct '16 sam 1
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Petersburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,804 • Total comments across all topics: 277,380,487

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC