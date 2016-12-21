Share the holiday spirit in Petersburg on Christmas Eve
Families in need will be treated to Christmas Dinner and all the trimmings at the 7th annual event to Share the Christmas Spirit sponsored by Kim Winston, Shiloh Baptist Church Usher Ministry, and Friends on Christmas Eve. The event will be held at the Tabernacle Church Community Life Center from noon until midnight.
