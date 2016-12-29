R&B artist Trey Songz arrested after onstage outburst injures police officer Songz flipped out at the end of his set in Joe Louis Arena in downtown Detroit Wednesday. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iIPU4v DETROIT - R&B artist Trey Songz flipped out Wednesday night at the end of his set in Joe Louis Arena in downtown Detroit, getting arrested after throwing things , and causing a head injury to a police officer, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.