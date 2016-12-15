Police: 3 arrested in connection to 7...

Police: 3 arrested in connection to 7 armed commercial robberies in Petersburg

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Police in Petersburg have arrested three people in connection to a rash of convenience store robberies that have occurred in the city since mid-October. Police say there were 14 armed robberies at city convenience stores from the beginning of October through December 3. They have arrested three people who are collectively responsible for seven of those reported incidents.

