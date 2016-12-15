Police: 3 arrested in connection to 7 armed commercial robberies in Petersburg
Police in Petersburg have arrested three people in connection to a rash of convenience store robberies that have occurred in the city since mid-October. Police say there were 14 armed robberies at city convenience stores from the beginning of October through December 3. They have arrested three people who are collectively responsible for seven of those reported incidents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to the Friday night update
|Dec 22
|let it die
|13
|Wayne Walton
|Dec 17
|Tony Powroznick
|1
|Free Speech
|Dec 16
|let it die
|5
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|just me
|109
|Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10)
|Nov 29
|Mansion Hiller
|8
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candidate po...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur...
|Oct '16
|sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC