Petersburg Schools and CodeVA to launch laptop initiative

Monday Dec 5

Around 30 teachers in Petersburg schools will receive laptops and training on computer science education as part of a pilot program with CodeVA. The computers and training are being made available to elementary school teachers in Petersburg with the help of Altria and Comcast, so they will be able to teach Computer Science in their classrooms.

