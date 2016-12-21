Petersburg gang shooting caught on vi...

Petersburg gang shooting caught on video is emblematic of city's recurring gun violence

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Gang members were involved in an August 2015 shooting captured by a convenience store's security cameras. The footage was used to convict five members of the Zone Fif, or Z5, gang this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) 10 hr TOXIC COPS 110
What happened to the Friday night update Dec 22 let it die 13
Wayne Walton Dec 17 Tony Powroznick 1
Free Speech Dec 16 let it die 5
Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10) Nov 29 Mansion Hiller 8
Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candidate po... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur... Oct '16 sam 1
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Petersburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,187 • Total comments across all topics: 277,411,610

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC