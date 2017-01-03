Law allows huge expansion of historic...

Law allows huge expansion of historic Civil War battlefield

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, Petersburg National Battlefield Superintendent Lewis Rogers poses at the park's headquarters in Petersburg, Va. The national park in Virginia could expand by more than 7,000 acres under legislation Congress recently passed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New and "Improved" City Council 13 hr Mansion Hiller 1
News Superintendent Hackney Discusses Idea of Year-l... Tue Dog lovet 1
What happened to the Friday night update Dec 22 let it die 13
Wayne Walton Dec 17 Tony Powroznick 1
Free Speech Dec 16 let it die 5
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Dec 6 just me 109
Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Mansion Hiller 8
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Petersburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,611 • Total comments across all topics: 277,625,074

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC