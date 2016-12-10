a48de340a4204a53ac26bce9d25c93d9
Christmas shoppers got a huge surprise from Petersburg area native turned Seattle Seahawks running back CJ Prosise, helping to lighten the load and spread some cheer for the holidays. He, along with non-profit Pay Away The Layaway, paid off thousands of dollars in gifts that shoppers had put on layaway at the Burlington Coat Factory in Colonial Heights.
