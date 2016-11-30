Student has to put studies on hold after car warranty paperwork mishap
A nursing student tells CBS 6 Problem Solvers that car trouble is putting her studies on hold. She says she recently bought a used car and when it broke down the warranty company told her they didn't have to fix it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to the Friday night update
|Dec 22
|let it die
|13
|Wayne Walton
|Dec 17
|Tony Powroznick
|1
|Free Speech
|Dec 16
|let it die
|5
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|just me
|109
|Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10)
|Nov 29
|Mansion Hiller
|8
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candidate po...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur...
|Oct '16
|sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC