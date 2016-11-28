Source: a Soul Patch Bandita commits suicide in jail
Police sources tell 8News that Artur Kharenduzuck, the man known by the FBI as the 'Soul Patch Bandit,' committed suicide inside Riverside Regional Jail Monday evening. Kharenduzuck was wanted for robbing multiple banks across Central Virginia and in connection to the murder of his one-year-old daughter.
