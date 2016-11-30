Man dies after being shot near Petersburg convenience store
The shooting occurred near the Shorts Grocery store at the intersection of Harding and Mistletoe streets. According to a police source, a group of men were gathered around the store when the shooting occurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to the Friday night update
|Dec 22
|let it die
|13
|Wayne Walton
|Dec 17
|Tony Powroznick
|1
|Free Speech
|Dec 16
|let it die
|5
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|just me
|109
|Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10)
|Nov 29
|Mansion Hiller
|8
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candidate po...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur...
|Oct '16
|sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC